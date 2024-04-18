Sherman Associates Completes $34M Affordable Housing Development in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Developer Sherman Associates has completed Ladder 260, a $34 million affordable housing development located at 260 Portland Ave. in the Mill District neighborhood of Minneapolis. Kraus-Anderson was the general contractor for the multi-phase project, which involved the redevelopment of an underutilized city block at Washington and Portland avenues. The first phase of the $161 million development involved a new $12 million fire station for the City of Minneapolis. The final phase, called O2, is a 22-story, 240-unit apartment tower that is slated for completion this fall. Designed by ESG Architects, Ladder 260 rises six stories with 90 units. Amenities include a fitness room, second-floor lounge, rooftop deck, bike storage and pet spa.