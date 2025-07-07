Monday, July 7, 2025
Built in 2020, Skye Suwanee Town Center features 233 apartments, high-end amenities and two retail spaces leased to Warm Waves coffee and Thrive Coworking.
Sherman Residential Acquires 233-Unit Skye Suwanee Town Center Apartments in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

SUWANEE, GA. — Illinois-based Sherman Residential has acquired Skye Suwanee Town Center, a 233-unit apartment community in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Suwanee in Gwinnett County. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 2020, Skye Suwanee Town Center offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include a 24/7 wine cellar, two-story fitness center and a rooftop terrace with a retrofitted Airstream lounge. The property also features retail space on the ground level leased to Thrive Coworking and Warm Waves, a coffee shop.

Skye Suwanee Town Center is located at 500 Buford Highway, about one north of the city’s town square and about a quarter-mile south of Suwanee Town Center, a mixed-use district anchored by the 10-acre Town Center Park.

