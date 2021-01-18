REBusinessOnline

Sherman Residential Acquires 299-Unit Axis Kessler Park Apartments in West Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Sherman Residential has acquired Axis Kessler Park Apartments, a 299-unit multifamily community in West Dallas. Units at the property, which was formerly known as Lincoln Kessler Park, feature quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, individual washers and dryers and private balconies or yards in select units. Amenities include a pool, exercise center, pet park, business center, putting green, outdoor lounge and a complimentary virtual fitness membership. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  