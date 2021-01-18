Sherman Residential Acquires 299-Unit Axis Kessler Park Apartments in West Dallas

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Sherman Residential has acquired Axis Kessler Park Apartments, a 299-unit multifamily community in West Dallas. Units at the property, which was formerly known as Lincoln Kessler Park, feature quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, individual washers and dryers and private balconies or yards in select units. Amenities include a pool, exercise center, pet park, business center, putting green, outdoor lounge and a complimentary virtual fitness membership. The seller was not disclosed.