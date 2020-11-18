Sherman Residential Acquires 395-Unit Apartment Community Near San Antonio
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Sherman Residential has acquired Avenues at Creekside Apartments, a 395-unit multifamily community located just outside San Antonio in New Braunfels. The 32-building property was constructed in 2013 and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with attached garages or assigned carports and personal patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground and a pet park. The seller was not disclosed.
