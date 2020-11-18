REBusinessOnline

Sherman Residential Acquires 395-Unit Apartment Community Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Avenues-at-Creekside-New-Braunfels

Avenues at Creekside in New Braunfels totals 395 units. The property was built in 2013.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Sherman Residential has acquired Avenues at Creekside Apartments, a 395-unit multifamily community located just outside San Antonio in New Braunfels. The 32-building property was constructed in 2013 and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with attached garages or assigned carports and personal patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground and a pet park. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  