Sherman Residential Acquires 395-Unit Apartment Community Near San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Avenues at Creekside in New Braunfels totals 395 units. The property was built in 2013.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment firm Sherman Residential has acquired Avenues at Creekside Apartments, a 395-unit multifamily community located just outside San Antonio in New Braunfels. The 32-building property was constructed in 2013 and features one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with attached garages or assigned carports and personal patios/balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground and a pet park. The seller was not disclosed.