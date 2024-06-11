Tuesday, June 11, 2024
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Sherman & Roylance Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing Development Site in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sherman & Roylance has brokered the sale of an eight-acre seniors housing development site in Austin. The City of Austin had previously approved the site for the development of a two-story, 98-unit assisted living and memory care facility, but the project faced construction delays and ultimately ended up in foreclosure in September 2023. The lender, Woodforest Bank, sold the partially completed project to Novak Brothers, which may convert the project into a general multifamily development.

