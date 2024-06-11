Sherman & Roylance Brokers Sale of Seniors Housing Development Site in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Sherman & Roylance has brokered the sale of an eight-acre seniors housing development site in Austin. The City of Austin had previously approved the site for the development of a two-story, 98-unit assisted living and memory care facility, but the project faced construction delays and ultimately ended up in foreclosure in September 2023. The lender, Woodforest Bank, sold the partially completed project to Novak Brothers, which may convert the project into a general multifamily development.