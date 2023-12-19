Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
224-SE-2nd-St-Portland-OR
Sherpa Design is relocating to the 14,589-square-foot office and light industrial space at 224 S.E. 2nd St. in Portland, Ore.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOfficeOregonWestern

Sherpa Design Acquires 14,589 SF Flex Building in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Beam Development and Urban Development + Partners have completed the disposition of 224 S.E. 2nd Street, a Class B flex building in Portland. Sherpa Design acquired the property in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed price.

The sellers recently renovated 14,589-square-foot former coffee production facility for the new owner, which plans to occupy the space itself. The 22-year-old product development, engineering services and manufacturing firm relocated and expanded to the 2nd Street space from another Portland location.

Originally built in 1936, the three-story flex building offers creative office and light industrial space with large windows, 4,700-square-foot floorplates and high ceilings.

Buzz Ellis of JLL Capital Markets and Annalore Rodman of JLL Agency Leasing represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

SLIB Arranges Sale of 68-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

Newmark Brokers Sale of 292-Unit Water Oak Apartments...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 56,960 SF Industrial Lease...

Chariot Energy Signs 16,192 SF Office Lease in...

ICP Acquires Sherwin-Williams R&D Campus in Warrensville Heights,...

Begonia Real Estate, C.W. Driver Complete $37.8M Apartment...

Northpond Launches $200M Investment Partnership Targeting Unanchored Neighborhood...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 117,704 SF Cleveland Industrial...

Urban Catalyst Sells Apartment Project Site in San...