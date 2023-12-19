Sherpa Design Acquires 14,589 SF Flex Building in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Beam Development and Urban Development + Partners have completed the disposition of 224 S.E. 2nd Street, a Class B flex building in Portland. Sherpa Design acquired the property in an off-market transaction for an undisclosed price.

The sellers recently renovated 14,589-square-foot former coffee production facility for the new owner, which plans to occupy the space itself. The 22-year-old product development, engineering services and manufacturing firm relocated and expanded to the 2nd Street space from another Portland location.

Originally built in 1936, the three-story flex building offers creative office and light industrial space with large windows, 4,700-square-foot floorplates and high ceilings.

Buzz Ellis of JLL Capital Markets and Annalore Rodman of JLL Agency Leasing represented the seller in the deal.