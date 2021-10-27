Sherwin-Williams Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF Global R&D Center Near Cleveland

The facility is expected to open by the end of 2024.

BRECKSVILLE, OHIO — The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has broken ground on its new global research and development (R&D) center in Brecksville, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The 600,000-square-foot facility will support product development, coatings research, color technology and process engineering. Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams is also building a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland that will span approximately 1 million square feet. The company plans to invest a minimum of $600 million to build both the headquarters and the R&D facility. Together, the two facilities will house more than 3,500 employees. Sherwin-Williams estimates it will add a minimum of 400 jobs at these properties over time, an increase of 11 percent to the company’s current local workforce. The R&D center is expected to open by the end of 2024.