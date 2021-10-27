REBusinessOnline

Sherwin-Williams Breaks Ground on 600,000 SF Global R&D Center Near Cleveland

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Office, Ohio

The facility is expected to open by the end of 2024.

BRECKSVILLE, OHIO — The Sherwin-Williams Co. (NYSE: SHW) has broken ground on its new global research and development (R&D) center in Brecksville, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The 600,000-square-foot facility will support product development, coatings research, color technology and process engineering. Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams is also building a new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland that will span approximately 1 million square feet. The company plans to invest a minimum of $600 million to build both the headquarters and the R&D facility. Together, the two facilities will house more than 3,500 employees. Sherwin-Williams estimates it will add a minimum of 400 jobs at these properties over time, an increase of 11 percent to the company’s current local workforce. The R&D center is expected to open by the end of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews