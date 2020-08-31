Sherwin Williams Signs 4,000 SF Retail Lease in Spring, Texas

Harmony Commons Plaza in Spring totals 11,207 square feet.

SPRING, TEXAS — Sherwin Williams has signed a 4,000-square-foot retail lease at Harmony Commons Plaza, a newly built shopping center located in Spring, a northern suburb of Houston. The 11,207-square-foot center is located at the corner of Grand Parkway and Harmony Commons Drive. Tami Pearson of Waterman Steele represented Sherwin Williams, which expects to open in the fourth quarter, in the lease negotiations. Bob Conwell and Austen Baldridge of NewQuest Properties represented the landlord, B&B North American Investments LLC.