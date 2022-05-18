Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center in Springfield, Illinois Reaches Full Occupancy

The most recent lease signing at the redeveloped property was Boot Barn.

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. — With a new 11,377-square-foot lease signed by Boot Barn, Sherwood Plaza shopping center in Springfield is now fully leased. Joe Parrott, Sean McCourt and Riley McCarron of CBRE represented Boot Barn, which will take occupancy in the coming months. Seritage Growth Properties redeveloped the 130,000-square-foot shopping center, which was nearly vacant at the start of the redevelopment project. CBRE negotiated leases with 10 new tenants, including Burlington, Marshalls, Binny’s Beverage Depot, Orange Theory Fitness and Outback Steakhouse.