Shield Engineering Group Signs 16,608 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Shield Engineering Group has signed a 16,608-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in Fort Worth. The space is located within First Cash Plaza, a nine-story, 155,125-square-foot building located near the downtown area. Alex Bryant of Street Realty Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jake Neal and Matt Carthey of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, First Cash Inc., a pawn store operator with more than 3,000 retail locations in North and South America.