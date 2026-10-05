Shimizu North America Opens $69M Toyota Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Pendergrass, Georgia

PENDERGRASS, GA. — Atlanta-based international general contracting and design-build firm Shimizu North America has opened a new Toyota Industries Electric Systems North America (TESNA) manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, about 57 miles northeast of Atlanta via I-85. The 200,000-square-foot facility represents a $69 million investment and is projected to create more than 250 new jobs in Jackson County. The new facility is part of a larger Toyota Industries Group shared campus that houses sibling manufacturing affiliates including TD Automotive Compressor Georgia (TACG), Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America (TICA) and Toyota Industries Electric Systems (TIES).

The new plant serves as the TIES North America – Georgia (TIESNA-GA) Electric Division and focuses on manufacturing automotive DC-DC converters designed to scale high-voltage vehicle battery power down to lower voltages to safely power auxiliary equipment.

TIESNA Georgia is a subsidiary of Japan’s Toyota Industries Group.