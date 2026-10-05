Monday, October 5, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Shimizu North America Opens $69M Toyota Electronics Manufacturing Facility in Pendergrass, Georgia

by Abby Cox

PENDERGRASS, GA. — Atlanta-based international general contracting and design-build firm Shimizu North America has opened a new Toyota Industries Electric Systems North America (TESNA) manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, about 57 miles northeast of Atlanta via I-85. The 200,000-square-foot facility represents a $69 million investment and is projected to create more than 250 new jobs in Jackson County. The new facility is part of a larger Toyota Industries Group shared campus that houses sibling manufacturing affiliates including TD Automotive Compressor Georgia (TACG), Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America (TICA) and Toyota Industries Electric Systems (TIES).

The new plant serves as the TIES North America – Georgia (TIESNA-GA) Electric Division and focuses on manufacturing automotive DC-DC converters designed to scale high-voltage vehicle battery power down to lower voltages to safely power auxiliary equipment.

TIESNA Georgia is a subsidiary of Japan’s Toyota Industries Group.

You may also like

RNGD Begins Vertical Construction on 251-Unit Multifamily Development...

North Palisade Partners Underway on 290,618 SF Multi-Tenant...

Provident Industrial Underway on 257,040 SF Industrial Project...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 144-Unit Seniors Housing...

Galway Cos. Underway on 357-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex...

Louisville Industrial Market Finds Its Next Gear: Disciplined...

Concord Summit Arranges $50M in Construction Financing for...

BLS: U.S. Economy Adds 29,000 Jobs in September,...

Cedarwood Cos. Breaks Ground on 272-Unit Multifamily Project...