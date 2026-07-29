ShipBob Signs 301,826 SF Industrial Lease in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA. — ShipBob has signed a 301,826-square-foot industrial lease in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The provider of fulfillment services for the e-commerce industry is taking the entirety of the space at Building E at Lehigh Valley Trade Center, which was developed as part of the 171-acre park’s third phase. Stream Realty Partners represented ShipBob in the lease negotiations. KBC Advisors represented the landlord, a partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners. The deal brings the third phase of Lehigh Valley Trade Center to full occupancy.