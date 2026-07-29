Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Lehigh-Valley-Trade-Center
Begun in 2016, Lehigh Valley Trade Center consists of five buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet on a 171-acre site. Phase III of the project was completed in 2024.
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

ShipBob Signs 301,826 SF Industrial Lease in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

BETHLEHEM, PA. — ShipBob has signed a 301,826-square-foot industrial lease in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The provider of fulfillment services for the e-commerce industry is taking the entirety of the space at Building E at Lehigh Valley Trade Center, which was developed as part of the 171-acre park’s third phase. Stream Realty Partners represented ShipBob in the lease negotiations. KBC Advisors represented the landlord, a partnership between Trammell Crow Co. and Clarion Partners. The deal brings the third phase of Lehigh Valley Trade Center to full occupancy.

You may also like

MassHousing Provides $26.4M in Financing for Boston Affordable...

Pennrose, WORC Complete 55-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Redevelopment...

Rally House Signs 17,542 SF Retail Lease at...

Lincoln Property Co. Acquires 275,000 SF Canyon Road...

JLL Arranges Sale of 2.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

JLL Arranges $58M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn...

Howden Signs 31,519 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30-Unit Student...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 14,000 SF Office Lease...