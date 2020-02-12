ShipFusion Leases 381,600 SF Industrial Facility in Carol Stream, Illinois

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — ShipFusion Inc., an e-commerce fulfillment company, has leased a 381,600-square-foot industrial facility at 365 E. North Ave. in suburban Chicago’s Carol Stream. The location will serve as ShipFusion’s new U.S. flagship operation. The Chicago-based company provides proprietary inventory management software and a wide range of fulfillment services, including freight, insurance, returns and custom workflows. Completed in 2017 on a speculative basis, the Class A facility features 40,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, 8,500 square feet of office space and a clear height of 36 feet. Doug Pilcher and Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented ShipFusion in the lease. David Prell and Kevin Segerson of CBRE represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties.