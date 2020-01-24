ShipFusion Signs 381,600 SF Industrial Lease in Suburban Chicago

The Class A facility is located at 365 E. North Ave. in Carol Stream.

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — ShipFusion Inc. has signed a 381,600-square-foot industrial lease at 365 E. North Ave. in Carol Stream, a suburb of Chicago. The warehouse will serve as the e-commerce fulfillment company’s new U.S. flagship operation. The Chicago-based company provides proprietary inventory management software and a wide range of fulfillment services. Completed in 2017 on a speculative basis, the Class A facility features 40,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, 8,500 square feet of office space as well as a clear height of 36 feet. Doug Pilcher and Jason West of Cushman & Wakefield represented ShipFusion in the lease transaction. David Prell and Kevin Segerson of CBRE represented the landlord, Link Industrial Properties.