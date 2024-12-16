Monday, December 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
In June, Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café will open on the first level of The Pinnacle, Nashville Yards' indoor live music and events venue.
DevelopmentMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheastTennessee

Shipley Do-Nuts, Sweet Paris to Open Flagship Restaurants at Nashville Yards

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Southwest Value Partners, AEG and Virentes Hospitality have announced that Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café will be opening new flagship locations at Nashville Yards in 2025. Nick Gross and Brian Ashby of CBRE represented Virentes Hospitality, which will operate both Shipley and Sweet Paris.

Set to open in May, Shipley will be located within the mixed-use development’s creative office building fronting Church Street, which is anchored by CAA. The 11-story tower will feature three levels of retail, dining and entertainment leased to tenants including Iconix Fitness, EVO Entertainment, Fogo de Chão and Ocean Prime.

In June, Sweet Paris will open along Signal Street on the first level of The Pinnacle, which is Nashville Yards’ indoor live music and events venue that will open in February with a Kacey Musgraves concert. Nashville Yards will be the first location in Tennessee for Sweet Paris and the brand’s 20th overall.

You may also like

Salty Donut to Open at Fenton Mixed-Use Development...

Partnership to Develop $200M Water-Themed Mixed-Use Project in...

Pointe Vista, Hard Rock Unveil Plans for Hospitality...

Balcones Recycling to Open 134,905 SF Materials Recovery...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $48M Sale of Two...

CIM Group Purchases 82,210 SF District La Brea...

Denholtz Properties Completes 100,771 SF Industrial Flex Project...

CenterSquare Buys 16,891 SF Retail Center Near Philadelphia

Annex Group Breaks Ground on $58.2M Affordable Housing...