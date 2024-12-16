Shipley Do-Nuts, Sweet Paris to Open Flagship Restaurants at Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Southwest Value Partners, AEG and Virentes Hospitality have announced that Shipley Do-Nuts and Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café will be opening new flagship locations at Nashville Yards in 2025. Nick Gross and Brian Ashby of CBRE represented Virentes Hospitality, which will operate both Shipley and Sweet Paris.

Set to open in May, Shipley will be located within the mixed-use development’s creative office building fronting Church Street, which is anchored by CAA. The 11-story tower will feature three levels of retail, dining and entertainment leased to tenants including Iconix Fitness, EVO Entertainment, Fogo de Chão and Ocean Prime.

In June, Sweet Paris will open along Signal Street on the first level of The Pinnacle, which is Nashville Yards’ indoor live music and events venue that will open in February with a Kacey Musgraves concert. Nashville Yards will be the first location in Tennessee for Sweet Paris and the brand’s 20th overall.