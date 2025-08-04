Monday, August 4, 2025
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

SHIR Capital Completes 174-Unit Multifamily Adaptive Reuse Project in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Local private equity firm SHIR Capital has completed Veer Apartments, a 174-unit multifamily adaptive reuse project in Austin. The project converted a former five-story Quality Inn hotel located just north of downtown into an apartment complex with two sets of studio floor plans. The conversion also added a fitness center and outdoor pool to the property to complement the existing business center, onsite laundry facilities and pet spa. Pfluger Architects designed the project, and Ava’s Construction served as the general contractor. Monthly rental rates at Veer start at $790, according to the property website

