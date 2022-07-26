Shive-Hattery Acquires KdG Architects in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shive-Hattery has acquired KdG Architects, a 20-person architecture, engineering and interior design firm based in St. Louis. KdG’s national portfolio of hospitality and gaming projects was attractive to Shive-Hattery, which is currently serving these industries regionally, according to President Jennifer Bennett. KdG will operate as a division of Shive-Hattery, which is a 450-person architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Iowa with 14 design offices in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.