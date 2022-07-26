REBusinessOnline

Shive-Hattery Acquires KdG Architects in St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Shive-Hattery has acquired KdG Architects, a 20-person architecture, engineering and interior design firm based in St. Louis. KdG’s national portfolio of hospitality and gaming projects was attractive to Shive-Hattery, which is currently serving these industries regionally, according to President Jennifer Bennett. KdG will operate as a division of Shive-Hattery, which is a 450-person architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Iowa with 14 design offices in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.

