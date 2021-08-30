Shive-Hattery, City of Marion Plan Retail Redevelopment Project

Posted on by in Development, Iowa, Midwest, Multifamily, Retail

MARION, IOWA — Shive-Hattery is working with the City of Marion on the design of a retail strip center redevelopment across one-and-a-half acres. Cedar Falls, Iowa-based Eagle View Partners and DCI Group Inc. are the developers for the project, which will convert an aging retail center into multifamily space. The first phase of the project, Broad & Main on 7th, will include 42 apartment units atop retail and restaurant space on the ground floor. The second phase, Broad & Main on 6th, will bring an additional 42 units and parking space. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.