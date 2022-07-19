REBusinessOnline

SHL Medical to Invest $90M for New Manufacturing Facility in North Charleston

SunCap Property Group plans to deliver the shell of Palmetto Trade Center II this month, and SHL Medical plans to upfit the North Charleston property over the next 18 months.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — SHL Medical, a manufacturer of medical delivery solutions products, plans to invest $90 million for its new manufacturing facility in North Charleston. The developer, SunCap Property Group, leased the entirety of the 245,000-square-foot Palmetto Trade Center II to SHL Medical. The Charlotte-based developer plans to deliver the shell of the building this month, and SHL Medical plans to upfit the property over the next 18 months. Operations at the automated plant are expected to launch by 2024, at which point the facility is expected to support 165 new jobs. Bob Barrineau and Brendan Redeyoff of CBRE represented SunCap in the lease deal, and Sean McKee of PharmaBioSource represented SHL Medical.

