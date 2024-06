DALLAS — Locally based development and investment firm Shoal Creek Capital is nearing completion of Trinity Industrial Park, an 80,000-square-foot industrial project in Dallas. The 5.3-acre site at 8733 N. Stemmons Freeway is located near Love Field Airport on the city’s northwest side, and the development consists of two buildings with 28-foot clear heights. Full completion is slated for July. NAI Robert Lynn is marketing the project for lease.