Shoma Group Sells Sanctuary Doral Apartments in South Florida for $102.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2020, Sanctuary Doral includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.

DORAL, FLA. — Shoma Group has sold Sanctuary Doral Apartments, a 226-unit, six-story apartment building in Doral. The buyer, Avanti Group, purchased the property for $102.5 million, or $453,539 per unit. Still Hunter of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2020, Sanctuary Doral includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Rental rates average $2,210 to $3,660 for a 12-month lease and $2,410 to $3,860 with a seven-month lease. Other community amenities include a gym with steam room and sauna, pet spa, pool, bike path, mini soccer field, yoga lawn and a two-story clubhouse. The apartment property was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 9400 NW 41st St., Sanctuary Doral is situated close to retailers and restaurants such as McDonald’s, Walgreens, Starbucks and Publix. The apartment community is also about 13.3 miles from downtown Miami and 17.7 miles from Miami Beach.