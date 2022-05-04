REBusinessOnline

Shoma Group to Develop $220M Mixed-Use Project in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Shoma One will feature 391 apartments and a food hall upon completion.

MIAMI — Locally based developer Shoma Group has purchased a 2.5-acre site located at 3650 Bird Road in Miami for $34 million. The buyer plans to build Shoma One, a $220 million mixed-use development, at the site. Configured in two 18-story towers, the development will feature 391 apartments with residences ranging in size from 375-square-foot micro studios to 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom units. There will also be seven two-story residences ranging from 1,344 to 1,400 square feet, as well as a food hall. Amenities will include a bowling alley, lounge, daycare, yoga and spin studios, fitness center, bike room with repair station, dog park, coworking café and a spa with steam room, sauna and massage rooms. The property will also have a rooftop pool and pavilion with an outdoor grill, water features and lounge areas equipped with large projection screens for viewing parties. Shoma will link the property’s outdoor space to The Underline, a newly created linear park in Miami spanning 10 miles. Shoma plans to break ground on Shoma One in January 2023, and construction will take 18 to 24 months to complete. The site currently houses a car dealership named Deel Volvo.

