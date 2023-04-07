Friday, April 7, 2023
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

SHOP Cos. Arranges Sale of 10,763 SF Retail Strip Center in Kaufman, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KAUFMAN, TEXAS — SHOP Cos. has arranged the sale of The Shops at Kings Fort, a 10,763-square-foot retail strip center located on the southeastern outskirts of Dallas in Kaufman. The center was built in 2022 and was fully leased at the time of sale to T-Mobile, Wing Stop, HTeaO and Integrity Urgent Care. Tim Axilrod and Tayler Rose of the SHOP Cos. represented the seller, a local developer, in the transaction. The buyer was a private 1031 exchange investor. Both parties were Texas-based entities that requested anonymity.

