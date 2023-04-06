SHOP Cos. Arranges Sale of 12,428 SF Retail Strip Center in Aledo, Texas

ALEDO, TEXAS — SHOP Cos. has arranged the sale of a 12,428-square-foot retail strip center located on the western outskirts of Fort Worth. Aledo Retail Center, which was fully leased at the time of sale, is located adjacent to the site of the newly announced, 1,825-acre Dean Ranch master-planned development. Tim Axilrod and Tayler Rose of SHOP Cos. represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer was a private investor. Both parties were Texas-based entities that requested anonymity.