SHOP Cos. Arranges Sale of 17,740 Retail Center in McKinney, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm SHOP Cos. has arranged the sale of Custer Village, a 17,740-square-foot retail center located in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The center was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Original ChopShop, Clarity Eye Care, PetBar and YogaSix. Tim Axilrod of SHOP Cos. represented the seller, a locally based limited liability company, in the transaction. CoSol Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed, California-based buyer.