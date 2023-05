FRISCO, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm SHOP Cos. has negotiated the sale of Custer Road Commons, a 23,609-square-foot retail strip center in Frisco. At the time of sale, the center was fully leased to tenants such as Starwood Cafe, My Eyelab, Jason’s Deli, Zenith Clinic and Novuskin. Tim Axilrod and Tayler Rose of the SHOP Cos. represented the seller, a Texas-based limited partnership, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.