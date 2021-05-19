REBusinessOnline

SHOP Cos. Negotiates Sale of 30,697 SF Shops at Stonebrook in Frisco

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

FRISCO, TEXAS — SHOP Cos., a retail investment sales brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Shops at Stonebrook, a 30,697-square-foot center in Frisco. Built in 2017, the property houses tenants such as Ellie K Salon, Aura Nail Bar, The Salt Retreat, Pizzeria Alba, Maroc Hamam Spa and Fit Body Lab. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

