SHOP Cos. Negotiates Sale of 30,697 SF Shops at Stonebrook in Frisco
FRISCO, TEXAS — SHOP Cos., a retail investment sales brokerage firm, has negotiated the sale of Shops at Stonebrook, a 30,697-square-foot center in Frisco. Built in 2017, the property houses tenants such as Ellie K Salon, Aura Nail Bar, The Salt Retreat, Pizzeria Alba, Maroc Hamam Spa and Fit Body Lab. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.