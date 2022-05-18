SHOP Cos. Negotiates Sale of 36,864 SF Retail Center in Woodway, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

WOODWAY, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm SHOP Cos. has negotiated the sale of Crossroads West Shopping Center, a 36,864-square-foot retail center in Woodway, a suburb of Waco. The property is situated adjacent to an H-E-B grocery store and was approximately 97 percent leased at the time of sale. Tim Axilrod of SHOP Cos. represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.