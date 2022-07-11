Shopoff, Contour Break Ground on 531-Room Dream Las Vegas Hotel Casino

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Nevada, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Dream Las Vegas will feature 531 guest rooms, seven experiential dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting space and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino. (Photo credit: DLR Group)

LAS VEGAS — Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour, in partnership with Dream Hotel Group, have broken ground on Dream Las Vegas, a 20-story lifestyle hotel and casino at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Designed by DLR Group within interiors by AvroKo, Rockwell Group and DLR Interior, the $550 million development will feature 531 guest rooms, seven experiential dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino. Additional amenities will include a third-level resort pool and day club, two bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, a lobby bar, craft coffee café and gelateria on the street level, as well as a sporting club, boutique nightclub, signature restaurant and 24-hour diner on the third floor. The hotel portion’s event and meeting space will include a 5,000-square-foot ballroom, 90-seat live entertainment theatre, a fitness center by TechnoGym and onsite parking.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment will operate the casino and gaming components of the property. The property, located at 5051 S. Las Vegas Blvd., is slated for completion in late 2024. McCarthy Building Cos. is the design-build contractor for the project.