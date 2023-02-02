Shopoff Realty, Artemis Real Estate Sell I-10 Logistics Center in Cherry Valley, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

CHERRY VALLEY, CALIF. — Shopoff Realty Investments and Artemis Real Estate Partners have completed the disposition of the I-10 Logistics Center to a Brookfield Asset Management real estate fund. Situated in the Inland Empire East, the newly completed 1.8 million-square-foot logistics center is located at 36500 Cherry Valley Blvd. in Cherry Valley.

Spanning 115 acres, I-10 Logistics Center (also known as Cherry Valley Logistics Center) includes two high-cube logistics/warehouse buildings that have been designed for LEED Silver certification. Building I features 814,822 square feet and Building II features 1 million square feet of space. The buildings offer 40-foot clear heights, 665 employee parking spots, 585 trailer parking spots and 296 dock-high doors.

Brookfield Properties leased the building to a global e-commerce retailer with plans to employ nearly 1,000 employees at the logistics center.

Barbara Perrier, Eloy Covarrubias, Joe Werdein and Darla Longo of CBRE represented Shopoff Realty Investments and Brookfield Properties in the transaction. The price was not disclosed.