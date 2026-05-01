Shopoff Realty Breaks Ground on Westminster Mall Redevelopment Project in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, CALIF. — Shopoff Realty Investment has broken ground on Bolsa Pacific at Westminster, a mixed-use redevelopment of the vacant Westminster Mall in Orange County. Designed by AO, the project will transform the former mall into a 83.3-acre downtown destination.

Upon completion, Bolsa Pacific will feature 2,250 residential units, 220,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a 120-key hotel and more than 15 acres of publicly accessible open space. The residential component will include market-rate and affordable housing, as well as for-sale townhomes spread across five multifamily buildings.

Demolition of the former Westminster Mall is underway. The existing Target will remain open during construction, with a new store planned and relocated within the overall development. The project is located along the 405 Freeway and 10 minutes from the Los Angeles County border.

In 2024, the scope of the initial project expanded from a 25.8-acre assemblage to encompass the full 83.3-acre former mall site. The expansion enables a comprehensive reimagining of the property that will transform the single-use retail center into a connected mixed-use district.