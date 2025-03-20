Shopoff Realty Buys 13.7-Acre Property in Buena Park, Plans Residential Development

BUENA PARK, CALIF. — Shopoff Realty Investments, in partnership with a national home builder, has acquired a 13.7-acre property in Buena Park, with plans to re-entitle the parcel for residential use. The property currently features two industrial buildings totaling 370,031 square feet that are occupied by Amway Corp. with a corporate sale-leaseback in place. A total of $49 million in acquisition financing for the project was secured with assistance from Jamie Kline and Kyle White of JLL Capital Markets.