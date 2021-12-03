REBusinessOnline

Shopoff Realty, Contour Purchases 54-Acre Site in Buckeye, Arizona for Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Western

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour Real Estate have acquired 54 acres of land in Buckeye for the development of two warehouse logistics-oriented buildings. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at the southeast corner of Southern Avenue and Rainbow Road, the proposed development will feature 900,000 square feet of warehouse space. Additionally, the property is located immediately adjacent to the Union Pacific rail line.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  