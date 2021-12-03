Shopoff Realty, Contour Purchases 54-Acre Site in Buckeye, Arizona for Industrial Development

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Western

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour Real Estate have acquired 54 acres of land in Buckeye for the development of two warehouse logistics-oriented buildings. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at the southeast corner of Southern Avenue and Rainbow Road, the proposed development will feature 900,000 square feet of warehouse space. Additionally, the property is located immediately adjacent to the Union Pacific rail line.