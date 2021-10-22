REBusinessOnline

Shopoff Realty, Contour Secure Entitlement Approvals for 19-Story Dream Las Vegas Resort

LAS VEGAS — A joint venture between Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour has secured entitlements for the full development of Dream Las Vegas, a previously announced resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Situated on 5.2 acres at 5051 S. Las Vegas Blvd., the 19-story development will feature 526 guest rooms and suites, gaming, dining and nightlife venues, a pool deck, retail experiences, meeting rooms, and a fitness center. Completion is slated for third-quarter 2024.

The property will be branded and managed by Dream Hotel Group. McCarthy Construction will manage the design and construction of the resort and casino, with excavation for the project set to start in the second quarter of 2022.

