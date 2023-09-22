Shopoff Realty Divests of Retail Building in Fullerton, California to Dream ERE: Real Estate

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Irvine, Calif.-based Shopoff Realty Investment has completed the disposition of the hard corner of the current Sunrise Village Shopping Center in Fullerton. Dream ERE: Real Estate, a local Orange County, Calif.-based investor, acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The sold property includes the Del Taco drive-thru ground lease and a 6,355-square-foot, three-tenant pad that is currently occupied by Papa John’s Pizza, Sunrise Optometry and Coffee Code.

In January 2023, Shopoff received unanimous approval for the mixed-use redevelopment of Sunrise Village. Dubbed The Pines at Fullerton, the project will include 49 small-lot detached homes, 64 townhouses and 23,000 square feet of neighborhood retail uses. With the sale of the corner retail, 2.7 acres of retail pads remain for sale.