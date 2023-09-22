Friday, September 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Del-Taco-Sunrise-Village-Fullerton-CA
Del Taco is a tenant at the current Sunrise Village Shopping Center in Fullerton, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRestaurantRetailWestern

Shopoff Realty Divests of Retail Building in Fullerton, California to Dream ERE: Real Estate

by Amy Works

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Irvine, Calif.-based Shopoff Realty Investment has completed the disposition of the hard corner of the current Sunrise Village Shopping Center in Fullerton. Dream ERE: Real Estate, a local Orange County, Calif.-based investor, acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The sold property includes the Del Taco drive-thru ground lease and a 6,355-square-foot, three-tenant pad that is currently occupied by Papa John’s Pizza, Sunrise Optometry and Coffee Code.

In January 2023, Shopoff received unanimous approval for the mixed-use redevelopment of Sunrise Village. Dubbed The Pines at Fullerton, the project will include 49 small-lot detached homes, 64 townhouses and 23,000 square feet of neighborhood retail uses. With the sale of the corner retail, 2.7 acres of retail pads remain for sale.

You may also like

G.S. Wilcox Arranges $10.6M Loan for Refinancing of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Retail...

Pinnacle Brokers $2.1M Acquisition of Apartment Building in...

Matthews Real Estate Brokers $21.9M Sale-Leaseback of Indiana...

Eastham Capital, Bender Cos. Acquire 308-Unit Multifamily Property...

Hunter Brokers Sale of 150-Room Canopy by Hilton...

JLL Arranges Sale of 280 Station Shopping Center...

Post-Pandemic Boise Tries to Keep Up with Explosive...

Fort Capital Acquires 258,999 SF Industrial Portfolio in...