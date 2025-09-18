Shopoff Realty Investments Sells Final Retail Parcel at Sunrise Village in Fullerton, California for $2.5M

FULLERTON, CALIF. — Shopoff Realty Investments has sold the last remaining retail parcel at Sunrise Village, a 14-acre neighborhood shopping center located in the Orange County city of Fullerton, for $2.5 million. The recently sold property totals nearly half an acre and houses a veterinary clinic. The unused space at the parcel will be transformed into a fast-casual Korean restaurant. The remaining retail parcels at the property were previously sold to separate owners. The first parcel sale included a 1.4-acre corner retail space, which featured a drive-thru Del Taco and three adjacent retail pads. The other two retail parcels totaled roughly 1 acre apiece.

Lennar Homes purchased The Pines at Fullerton, the 9.9-acre residential portion of Sunrise Village, in October 2023, with plans to build 113 homes. Construction is already underway on the site, with the first set of homes scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Shopoff originally acquired the shopping center in 2021 for $26.5 million and secured approvals to redevelop the property into a mixed-use center with service-based tenants and housing options.