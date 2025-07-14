Shopoff Realty Receives Approval from Fountain Valley, California for 18-Acre Residential Project

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — Shopoff Realty Investments has received unanimous approval from the Fountain Valley Planning Commission for Euclid + Heil, an 18-acre residential housing project in Fountain Valley. In partnership with Lennar and National CORE, Euclid + Heil will feature 304 market-rate apartments units, 83 affordable seniors housing units, 36 two-story, for-sale triplexes and 183 three-story, for-sale townhomes.

Planned community amenities include pools, parks, game areas, grilling stations, play areas and more designed to foster a vibrant and inclusive neighborhood.

After acquiring the site in 2021, Shopoff began working closely with the City of Fountain Valley and its residents to plan and integrate new housing into the community. Shopoff submitted the project entitlement package in January 2024, and the firm has now secured all necessary approvals to proceed to the next phase of development.

Shopoff and Lennar plan to begin grading the site later this year. The market-rate apartments and senior affordable housing components are slated for completion by summer 2028, while the for-sale homes will be delivered in phases, with the first phase opening in summer 2028 and the final phases extending into spring 2029.