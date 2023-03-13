REBusinessOnline

ShopOne Acquires 68,271 SF Bethesda Walk Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., with joint venture partners Pantheon and an institutional investor, has acquired Bethesda Walk, a 68,271-square-foot shopping center located in Lawrenceville, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Walmart Neighborhood Market anchors the property, which was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include Subway, Wingstop and Metro by T-Mobile. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.





