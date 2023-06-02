Friday, June 2, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheastRetail

ShopOne Centers REIT Acquires 117,337 SF Retail Property in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. — New York City-based ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. has acquired Heritage Park Plaza, a 117,337-square-foot retail property in East Longmeadow, located in Hampden County in western Massachusetts. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the property, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at Heritage Park Plaza include Petco, orangetheory Fitness, Panera Bread, Dollar Tree, Pure Barre, 99 Restaurant & Pub and H & R Block. ShopOne Centers acquired the asset in a joint venture with Pantheon Group and an undisclosed institutional investor. The seller was also not disclosed.

You may also like

San Antonio Regional Hospital Buys Office Complex in...

Wilshire Capital Partners Divests of 70,964 SF Vacant...

CBRE Arranges $15M Refinancing for Lincoln Square Shopping...

NEXGEN Purchases Life Sciences Facility in Newbury Park,...

NAI Brokers $2M Sale of Restaurant Building in...

Cypressbrook Arranges Sale of 25,441 SF Shopping Center...

Baker Katz Acquires 22,241 SF Retail Building in...

Beauty Empire Signs 14,471 SF Retail Lease at...

Three New Retailers to Open Stores at Rice...