ShopOne Centers REIT Acquires 117,337 SF Retail Property in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts

EAST LONGMEADOW, MASS. — New York City-based ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. has acquired Heritage Park Plaza, a 117,337-square-foot retail property in East Longmeadow, located in Hampden County in western Massachusetts. Grocer Stop & Shop anchors the property, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants at Heritage Park Plaza include Petco, orangetheory Fitness, Panera Bread, Dollar Tree, Pure Barre, 99 Restaurant & Pub and H & R Block. ShopOne Centers acquired the asset in a joint venture with Pantheon Group and an undisclosed institutional investor. The seller was also not disclosed.