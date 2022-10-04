REBusinessOnline

ShopOne Centers REIT, Pantheon Purchase Lake Ridge Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

Built in 1987, Lake Ridge Commons is anchored by a 52,706-square-foot Giant Food grocery store and also houses Banfield Pet Hospital and YogaSix.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — A joint venture between ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., Pantheon and an unnamed institutional investor has purchased Lake Ridge Commons, a 74,367-square-foot shopping center in Woodbridge. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Built in 1987, the property is anchored by a 52,706-square-foot Giant Food grocery store and also houses Banfield Pet Hospital and YogaSix. Lake Ridge Commons is the first acquisition in Virginia for the joint venture, which purchased Shoppes on the Parkway in Cary, N.C., last month.

