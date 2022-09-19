ShopOne Centers REIT Purchases Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Cary, North Carolina
CARY, N.C. — ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., a privately held retail real estate investor and owner based in New York City, has purchased Shoppes on the Parkway in Cary. Located 10 miles west of downtown Raleigh, the 40,000-square-foot property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market. ShopOne acquired the grocery-anchored center in a joint venture with Pantheon and an unnamed global institutional investor. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.