ShopOne Centers REIT Purchases Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Cary, North Carolina

Shoppes on the Parkway in Cary, N.C., was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market.

CARY, N.C. — ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., a privately held retail real estate investor and owner based in New York City, has purchased Shoppes on the Parkway in Cary. Located 10 miles west of downtown Raleigh, the 40,000-square-foot property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market. ShopOne acquired the grocery-anchored center in a joint venture with Pantheon and an unnamed global institutional investor. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.