REBusinessOnline

ShopOne Centers REIT Purchases Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Cary, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Shoppes on the Parkway in Cary, N.C., was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market.

CARY, N.C. — ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., a privately held retail real estate investor and owner based in New York City, has purchased Shoppes on the Parkway in Cary. Located 10 miles west of downtown Raleigh, the 40,000-square-foot property was 96 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including The Fresh Market. ShopOne acquired the grocery-anchored center in a joint venture with Pantheon and an unnamed global institutional investor. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  