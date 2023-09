NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. —A joint venture partnership between ShopOne Centers REIT, Pantheon and an undisclosed global institutional investor has acquired North Providence Marketplace, a 112,497-square-foot retail center located in North Providence. Shaw’s Supermarket anchors the property, which was 88 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Rainbow, H&R Block and Sally Beauty Supply. Shaw’s also features an in-store Starbucks Coffee.