ShopOne, Pantheon Acquire Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

MORROW, GA. — ShopOne Centers REIT and Pantheon, along with an unnamed global institutional investor, have acquired Publix at Mt. Zion, a 79,031-square-foot retail center located in Morrow, roughly 15 miles south of Atlanta. Publix anchors the property, which was 98.9 percent leased at the time of sale. The grocer has operated at the property for more than 30 years.

The joint venture owns three additional retail properties in the metro Atlanta area, including Sharon Greens in Cumming, Bethesda Walk in Lawrenceville and Kennesaw Walk in Kennesaw.

