ShopOne, Partners Acquire Stockbridge Lakes Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

STOCKBRIDGE, GA. — A joint venture between ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., Pantheon and an undisclosed global institutional investor has purchased Stockbridge Lakes, a 78,605-square-foot shopping center located at 250 E. Atlanta Road in Stockbridge, roughly 20 miles southeast of Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports Marietta, Ga.-based Retail Planning Corp. was the seller.

Publix anchors the shopping center, which also houses Burn Boot Camp, Great Clips, Dr. Brown Pediatric Dentistry and Domino’s Pizza. Stockbridge Lakes has approximately 9,000 square feet of available space.