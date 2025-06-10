ShopOne, Partners Purchase Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — ShopOne Centers REIT Inc., along with joint venture partners Pantheon and an unnamed institutional investment firm, has purchased Staples Mill Plaza, a 70,147-square-foot shopping center located at 9117 Staples Mill Road in Richmond. Regional grocer Food Lion has anchored the center since 1986. Staples Mill Plaza was 94.3 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Subway, Pizza Hut and Hair Cuttery.

Catharine Spangler of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, Washington, D.C.-based Stavins & Axelrod Properties Inc., in the transaction. Richard Thalhimer, who has leased the property for over 20 years along with Annie O’Connor with Thalhimer’s retail leasing team, also assisted in the sale. This acquisition marks ShopOne’s second property in Virginia and its first in the Richmond metro area. The sales price was not disclosed.