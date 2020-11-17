Shopping Center in Sterling Heights Reaches Full Occupancy with New Lease from Hanna’s Market

Planet Fitness anchors Brookside Village.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MICH. — Brookside Village in Sterling Heights is now fully leased. Hanna’s Market signed a lease for the final 10,220-square-foot space at the Planet Fitness-anchored shopping center located about 25 miles north of Detroit. Hanna’s Market, which offers bakery items and fresh produce, plans to open in early 2021. Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed landlord. Earlier this year, Gerdom represented the landlord in leases with Rehab Without Walls and Luma’s Fashion at the property.