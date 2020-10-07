ShopRite Opens 70,000 SF Grocery Store at The Boulevard on Staten Island

ShopRite's new store at The Boulevard on Staten Island totals 70,000 square feet.

NEW YORK CITY — ShopRite has opened a 70,000-square-foot grocery store at The Boulevard, a $200 million retail redevelopment project on Staten Island. Kimco Realty Corp. is leading the redevelopment of the 400,000-square-foot, open-air center, which will add retailers such as Marshalls, Ulta and PetSmart to its roster in 2021. The new ShopRite features specialty prepared foods from Valducci’s pizza, Loon Chuan Asian cuisine, Saladworks, Juice Press and Dunkin’ coffee, as well as onsite access to a registered dietitian and beauty consultant.