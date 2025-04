NEW YORK CITY — ShopRite will open a 62,000-square-foot grocery store at Evergreen Plaza in the Great Kills neighborhood of Staten Island. The grocer, which is part of the Wakefern Food Corp. family of brands, is backfilling a space previously occupied by SuperFresh at the 100,000-square-foot center. Joseph Lowry of Levin Management Corp. represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented. The opening is slated for the fall.