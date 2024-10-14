Monday, October 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Infinity Apartment Homes features 227 multifamily units within the Columbia Pike Corridor in Arlington, Va.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Shoreham Capital Purchases Infinity Apartment Homes in Arlington, Virginia for $51M

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — Shoreham Capital has purchased Infinity Apartment Homes, a multifamily community in Arlington, for $51 million. Located within the Columbia Pike Corridor near Amazon’s HQ2 project, the property features 227 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at Infinity Apartment Homes include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, bike storage, package lockers and a business center.

Robert Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Cameron Chalfant and Tyler Johnson of IPA arranged a $35 million acquisition loan on behalf of Shoreham. The property recently underwent significant upgrades to unit interiors, security systems, fixtures and finishes.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Central...

Urban Logistics Realty, Crow Holdings Sell 238,200 SF...

Silvestri Investments Buys 38,000 SF Retail Building Leased...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 16,141 SF Industrial Flex...

JLL Secures $43.6M Construction Financing for McAlpine Vista...

Dermody Properties Acquires 61,000 SF Logistics Facility Near...

GREA Brokers $36.7M Sale of Aqua Sandy Springs...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.8M Sale of Retail...

PX4 Development Completes $15M Student Housing Conversion Project...