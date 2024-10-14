Shoreham Capital Purchases Infinity Apartment Homes in Arlington, Virginia for $51M

ARLINGTON, VA. — Shoreham Capital has purchased Infinity Apartment Homes, a multifamily community in Arlington, for $51 million. Located within the Columbia Pike Corridor near Amazon’s HQ2 project, the property features 227 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at Infinity Apartment Homes include a swimming pool, fitness center, resident lounge, bike storage, package lockers and a business center.

Robert Dean and Jonathan Greenberg of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Cameron Chalfant and Tyler Johnson of IPA arranged a $35 million acquisition loan on behalf of Shoreham. The property recently underwent significant upgrades to unit interiors, security systems, fixtures and finishes.