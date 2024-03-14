Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
JNS Homes expects to complete The Preserve at Poinciana in the third quarter.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentFloridaMultifamilySingle-Family RentalSoutheast

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

POINCIANA, FLA. — Shoreham Capital has sold The Preserve at Poinciana, a 175-unit build-to-rent residential community underway in suburban Orlando. An unnamed state pension fund purchased the property via a separate account managed by Heitman. Tyler Swidler, Brett Moss and Matt Mitchell of Berkadia represented Shoreham Capital in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

JNS Homes is building the single-family community and expects to complete the development in the third quarter. Situated on 27 acres, The Preserve at Poinciana will feature three- and four-bedroom homes spanning 2,000 to 2,300 square feet. Amenities will include attached garages, a resort-style pool, green space, children’s playground, dog run and walking trails.

You may also like

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...

Buckner Retirement Services Acquires 296-Unit Seniors Housing Property...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 21,250 SF Industrial...

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project...

Bozzuto Begins Leasing 165-Unit Apartment Complex in Boston

Tourmaline Capital Buys Anaheim Hills Shopping Village in...