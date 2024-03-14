Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in Metro Orlando

POINCIANA, FLA. — Shoreham Capital has sold The Preserve at Poinciana, a 175-unit build-to-rent residential community underway in suburban Orlando. An unnamed state pension fund purchased the property via a separate account managed by Heitman. Tyler Swidler, Brett Moss and Matt Mitchell of Berkadia represented Shoreham Capital in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

JNS Homes is building the single-family community and expects to complete the development in the third quarter. Situated on 27 acres, The Preserve at Poinciana will feature three- and four-bedroom homes spanning 2,000 to 2,300 square feet. Amenities will include attached garages, a resort-style pool, green space, children’s playground, dog run and walking trails.